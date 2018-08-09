TOP TEN QUOTES YOU ONLY HEAR AT THE FAIR

By Torry Stiles

10. “Yes, it’s supposed to smell like that.”

9. “If you’re gonna get sick, get sick on Daddy. He made us ride this thing.”

8. “I sit in on all the cooking demonstrations. I eat for free and take home a bag full of free paring knives and other kitchen gadgets.”

7. “Hit me with that yardstick one more time and you’re eating it.”

6. “Taste this,” “Mmmmm. That’s good. What is it?” “I don’t know. I ordered a corn dog.” “That’s not a corn dog.” “I know.” “Where’d you get it?” “I don’t remember.”

5. “Yes, we are walking by the rides. No, we are not stopping. Yes, I am being unfair.”

4. “What is it?” “It’s…. um…. uh…. Fried. Want some?”

3. “Look, Daddy. That’s a big pig.” “Yup. That’s a big boy pig.” “What are those?” “Um…. That’s where footballs come from.”

2. “Put the alien in the damn stroller and come on.”

1. “Don’t touch that clown. You don’t know where he’s been.”