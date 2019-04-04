TOP TEN PLANS FOR THE OLD GREENWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL … REJECTED

By Torry Stiles

10. Mrs. Curl Ice Cream Pavilion. Finally a place big enough for the summer crowd … and my own personal express lane.

9. Music festival: GreenWoodstock. Three days of love and music and nothing BUT love and music. … and beer. Gotta have beer.

8. Bring back Jerry’s, Aristo’s, Green Acres, Arthur Treacher’s and a Shakey’s Pizza.

7. Marching band therapy clinic.

6. Sweatshop cranking out memorial bricks.

5. Something else named for Mayor Surina.

4. Two-screen movie house dedicated to basketball films. We could call it the Van Arsdale Twin Theater.

3. Triage center for all of the crack-ups out front on the new roundabout.

2. New home for mall walkers without the risk of being sprayed by the perfume salesladies at the mall.

1. The History of Pleasant Run Creek … featuring Smell-o-vision.