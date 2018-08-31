TOP TEN MODERN SLOGANS FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

By Torry Stiles

10. Let the Christmas specials begin!

9. Cinnamon in everything until New Year’s Eve.

8. Kicking off three months of fall festivals.

7. Last chance to nail that backflip off the board… dream on, milquetoast.

6. Yes, there’s a parade. Yes, nobody cares.

5. One holiday the anti-religion folks leave alone.

4. Why does it seem that unemployed folks are having more fun?

3. Time to start telling yourself you need that new car battery and tires before it gets cold.

2. Spiced pumpkin latte season is just around the corner.

1. The holiday everyone else gets.