TOP TEN LEAST DESIRED CHRISTMAS TWEETS

By Torry Stiles

10. @Mom&Dad: Underwear and socks this year. Dad wants a divorce and Mom has a good lawyer.

9. @Santa: Naughty List is extra-long this year. I’ll be haulin’ presents in the ol’ lady’s makeup bag.

8. @LongsDonuts: Due to a water main break we will be closed until further notice.

7. @PayrollDepartment: Checks may be a bit late this month.

6. @USCenterForDiseaseControl: Effective immediately all candy canes are being recalled.

5. @AllChristmasRadio: Listeners loved us so much we’re playing Xmas music all year now. The lady in the next cubicle with all the troll dolls and kitten pictures is gonna love this.

4. @LayawayDepartment: We can’t find anybody’s stuff.

3. @YourElfOnAShelf: Forget about me telling Santa. Give me 20 bucks or I’m telling your mom.

2. @DasherIsSmarterThanDancer: Stopping for burritos and beers before the big night.

1.@realDonaldTrump: Those toys better be made in America or ol’ fat boy can just stay on his side of the wall!