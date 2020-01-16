TOP 10 WRONG THINGS TO SAY WHILE FILLING OUT THAT JOB APPLICATION

By Torry Stiles

10. “Can I get an advance?”

9. “Can you fill it out for me? I just had my nails done.”

8. “Why were you fired from your last job?” “Why? What did you hear?”

7. “You offer paid training? How much do I get for filling out this application?”

6. “Can we wait a few days for the drug test?”

5. “When you ask about computer skills do i-phones count?”

4. “Do you need my real name?”

3. “Do you have any childcare issues?” “They can’t come with me?”

2. “Are you available to work any shift?” “I have to ask my mom.”

1. “Is this place felony friendly?” “Maybe. Have you stopped?” “Pretty much.”