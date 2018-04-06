Top 10 worst things about becoming the editor of a Midwestern community newspaper

By Torry Stiles

10. All the panicked phone calls, emails and letters from readers worried that you’re dropping that funny guy with the list thingie.

9. You have to make your own coffee and bring your own doughnuts because your support staff consists mostly (solely) of you.

8. Sooner or later, you know you’re going to screw up and use the word “booger” in a story.

7. The Pulitzer Prize people finally call the day Jo-Jo the copy boy spills his Mountain Dew on the receptionist’s desk and knocks out the phones. [Editor’s note: We have a copy boy?]

6. Wendell Fowler insists you try his latest kale recipe.

5. Your dreams of journalistic greatness are overwhelmed by the need to cover yet another fish fry.

4. That funny guy with the list thingie really sucks at the whole “proper protocol, professional behavior and deadline” thingie.

3. The mayor is so happy to talk to you it’s almost scary. He even brings you doughnuts.

2. Every day you’re just one phone call away from somebody who wants to tell you about the flying saucer their Uncle Phil once saw.

1. At least once a day you think of an excuse to say, “Great Caesar’s ghost!”