Top 10 things to remember about the upcoming elections

August 27, 2020 Stephanie Dolan

By Torry Stiles

10. The lesser of two evils is getting harder and harder to find.

9. I could probably tolerate the idea of vote buying If they would quit selling them in bulk.

8. Give everyone who comes to the polls a decent Happy Meal toy and you’ll see voter turn-out skyrocket.

7. If you can’t disagree with someone without hating them then maybe you should consider staying out of political discussions or playing euchre.

6. I worry less about the R or D next to my legislator’s name and more about the $ signs in their eyes.

5. There’s talk about a meteor striking Earth the day before the election. That could be the ultimate in political comet-ary.

4. We might be able to entrust the post office with mail-in voting, but I draw the line at allowing DoorDash to participate.

3. Due to COVID-19 there won’t be a lot of baby-kissing. However, sniffing them may be on the rise.

2. The guy’s wife won’t be in charge.

1. Who you vote for is not as significant as the fact that you vote.