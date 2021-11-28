Top 10: Things I’m thankful for in 2021

- It’s not 2020.
- A whole lot of people have learned to wash their hands over the past year and a half.
- Lotus Garden may soon reopen. I will be able to joyfully and enthusiastically order a pupu platter much to the embarrassment of my wife.
- Each day a few more folks discover that voting by party or personality is less important than voting by policy.
- The sesame balls at the Viet Hua grocery store.
- People who don’t mind that I’m on a first-name basis with their dogs.
- Every day I wake up and realize I won’t be writing another Top Ten list from a hospital room.
- A son and daughter to carry on.
- The folks at the SouthSide Times who give me a few inches every week.
- A wife who has so far resisted the temptation to poison my coffee.