Top 10 things I’ll miss about summer

By Torry Stiles

10. Leftover Halloween candy is no longer on the clearance shelf.

9. My summer tan never got past my elbows.

8. All the things I couldn’t because it was too expensive, I now can’t do because the weather sucks.

7. Fall brings the chill air, dry days and the colorful display of election posters staked to the highway medians.

6. Yes, we do get pumpkin spice crap everywhere, but we also get caramel apples and pumpkin cheesecake ice cream.

5. Peppermint schnapps and coffee creeps back on the menu, too.

4. The rain tires I keep meaning to buy are now the snow tires I keep meaning to buy.

3. I have to find my ice scraper.

2. Hoodies, sweaters and winter coats make it hard to tell if I should say “Sir” or “Ma’am.”

1. Heat Index is swapped for Chill Factor.