Top 10 things I am thankful for

By Torry Stiles

10. The elimination of that rule that says you can’t end a sentence with a preposition.

9. Alka-Seltzer Plus Cold medicine. My drug of choice for the last 30 years.

8. An understanding wife who tolerates the occasional mention in the newspaper without beating me when I’m asleep.

7. An editor who understands that deadlines are human, worldly constructs and my ability to get these columns in on time is an act of God.

6. The fine bakers at Long’s, Boyden’s and the other places that exist to keep my diabetes doctor in a nice home.

5. Kids who still enjoy a good fart joke.

4. Folks who keep reaching into their pockets to keep places like the Southside Animal Shelter and Humble Impressions alive and doing their good work.

3. The doctors and nurses on the front line of the war against COVID-19.

2. Having some friends who could discuss what they vote for and not just who they vote against.

1.My wife, my life and you good people who allow me to share.