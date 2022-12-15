Top 10 supply chain issues at the North Pole this year

By Torry Stiles

10. Lost half my staff to Hollywood for those Lord of the Ring shows.

9. I still have warehouses of MAGA hats to unload.

8. Got a warning from animal control to stop feeding the reindeer the magic corn, and my transport costs skyrocketed.

7. You make one doll just a little too realistic and the feds are on you like white on rice.

6. Everybody still wants to work from home. I’ve had this workshop for over 500 years, and now it’s empty.

5. Got another batch of wooden blocks from China testing positive for lead paint.

4. They legalized weed in Canada, and now we can’t get anything done after 4:20 in the afternoon.

3. The jack-in-the-box production line was shut down in a copyright dispute with the restaurant chain.

2. The elves are striking for shorter hours and lower countertops.

1.There was a typo on the order for Barbies, and now Santa has to figure out what to do with five million roast beef sandwiches.