Top 10 slogans for this year’s New Year’s parties

By Torry Stiles

10. “New Year’s Eve 2020 but the hangover started 12 months ago.”

9. “2020: The year when we all demanded to see the manager.”

8. “I want my wubbie.”

7. “So busy fighting each other the last four years we never got around to starting any wars with anybody else.”

6. “2020: The worst 10 years of my life.”

5. “20/20 Hindsight. Seeing this year finally behind us.”

4. “2020: A year that was so screwed up that China created a killer virus and we blamed everything on Russia.”

3. “Tell me when it’s over.”

2. “2021: Let’s pray it doesn’t go viral.”

1.”Let’s kick it in 2020 – kick it to the curb!”