By Torry Stiles

10. “Let this be a dream.”

9. “Laughter is contagious and so is everything else.”

8. For McDonald’s: “Not lovin’ it.”

7. “Easy-peasy don’t be sneezy.”

6. “2020: Mask confusion”

5. “Fact checkers rule”

4. “It’s science…. for now.”

3. “No stork. The Amazon man brought you.”

2. “Quarantine: it’s what’s for dinner.”

1. For Nike: “Just don’t do anything.”