TOP 10 SIGNS YOU’RE OVERDOING THE FALL FESTIVAL THING

By Torry Stiles

10. The covered bridge people are offering you a frequent flier program.

9. There are more candles and potpourri baskets in your living room than light bulbs.

8. If you miss one the elephant ear guy sends you a get-well-soon card.

7. You’ve had more than one conversation this week discussing the merits of various brands of folding shopping carts.

6. You can spot the difference between the antique Americana made in Mexico or Pakistan.

5. The fudge guy knows you by name.

4. You don’t leave the house without sunscreen, a winter coat and an umbrella.

3. Between the Apple cider and pumpkin rolls you’ve maxed out your diabetes allowance for the next three years.

2. You’ve figured out how to spot the fake Amish.

1. Your kid has been diagnosed with face paint poisoning.