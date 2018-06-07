TOP 10 SIGNS YOU’RE FAILING AT THE WHOLE ADULT THING

By Torry Stiles
- You yell, “Shotgun!” when Uber arrives.
- Mom drove you to your high school reunion.
- The only thing you can manage at the karaoke bar is, “The Itsy Bitsy Spider.”
- More than one intimate relationship has been destroyed because you called her, “Mom.”
- A Rare Pokemon sighting got you fired.
- You ask for a straw with your beer.
- You bought a tattoo with the money you saved by letting them repo your car.
- You’re 30 years old and you don’t know what size underwear you need.
- You ask your mom to call the girl you’re trying to break up with.
- The divorce decree included the disposition of your GI Joes.