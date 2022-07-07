Top 10 signs your kids don’t take you seriously

By Torry Stiles

10. They can’t say, “Yeah” without saying “Right” afterwards.

9. You’re pretty sure that being 37 is too young to be called, “Boomer.”

8. It’s been two years since you’ve eaten at a restaurant that doesn’t serve chicken nuggets.

7. The boy hacked the TV remote and locked you out of the adult channels.

6. They run to turn you in anytime there’s anyone on Crimestoppers that looks remotely like you.

5. All the cars are programmed for their phones and music.

4. To get around the whole curfew thing they’ve been resetting all of the clocks and now your alarm is going off at 2 a.m. instead of 7 a.m.

3. The WiFi password is the name of a show you never watch.

2. They won’t even give you five minutes to explain why the original Power Rangers were better than the new ones.

1.Your heart meds look and smell suspiciously like Tic Tacs.