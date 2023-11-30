Top 10 signs you overdid it on Black Friday

By Torry Stiles

10. Amazon is responding to your orders with the phrase, “You again?”

9. Pretty sure you had a kid or two with you three stores back.

8. The food court people hide the free samples tray when you come through.

7. “The baby’s gonna have to learn how to walk real quick ’cause I need the stroller for this TV.”

6. Every time you pull your credit card out you hear a little whine.

5. That Mariah Carey song is still triggering your PTSD.

4. The cashiers at Kohls gave you a standing ovation as you pushed four carts out the door after spending 17 cents and all of your Kohls Cash.

3. You got a great deal on some onesies for the new grandbaby and if she can avoid growing for the next three years, she may be able to wear them all.

2. The bank says at this rate you’ll have the credit cards paid down sometime by June of 2061.

1.You left the mall with a trunkful of Christmas joy, some great bargains and somebody’s kid who doesn’t want to give you his real name.