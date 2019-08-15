TOP 10 SIGNS YOU MAY NOT HAVE FOUND THAT PERFECT NEW EMPLOYEE

By Torry Stiles

10. “Shhhh. Nap time. Catch me on break.”

9. “What other ‘N words’ am I not supposed to say?”

8. “This is my emotional support animal. See his vest? Don’t worry – this one’s non-venomous.”

7. “The employee manual says I have to wear the company shirt. It don’t say nothin’ about pants.”

6. “Do you offer a make-up test for that drug test?”

5. “Are these sexual harassment pamphlets guidelines, rules or suggestions?”

4. “Hey, I clocked in. When’s lunch?”

3. “I may have fudged a bit on my job app. What am I supposed to be doing?”

2. “How mandatory is ‘mandatory attendance?'”

1.”Sorry. I didn’t see a ‘No Smoking’ sign. I’ve never worked in a fireworks factory before.”