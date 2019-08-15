TOP 10 SIGNS YOU MAY NOT HAVE FOUND THAT PERFECT NEW EMPLOYEE

August 15, 2019 Stephanie Dolan

By Torry Stiles

10. “Shhhh. Nap time. Catch me on break.”

9. “What other ‘N words’ am I not supposed to say?”

8. “This is my emotional support animal. See his vest? Don’t worry – this one’s non-venomous.”

7. “The employee manual says I have to wear the company shirt. It don’t say nothin’ about pants.”

6. “Do you offer a make-up test for that drug test?”

5. “Are these sexual harassment pamphlets guidelines, rules or suggestions?”

4. “Hey, I clocked in. When’s lunch?”

3. “I may have fudged a bit on my job app. What am I supposed to be doing?”

2. “How mandatory is ‘mandatory attendance?'”

1.”Sorry. I didn’t see a ‘No Smoking’ sign. I’ve never worked in a fireworks factory before.”