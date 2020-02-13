TOP 10 SIGNS YOU CAN’T TALK POLITICS AROUND SOMEONE

By Torry Stiles

10. You talk about how your family has voted the party ticket for generations and she starts talking about hereditary diseases.

9. He thinks Lenin was one of the Beatles.

8. They still wax poetic about what a Ted Kennedy presidency would have been like.

7. Joy Behar tattoo.

6. Rush Limbaugh poster.

5. There is more than one “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself” reference in his job resume.

4. Mandatory short arm inspection. If you don’t know, then maybe you’re better off.

3. They have segregated water fountains labeled, “Democrat” and “Heartless Demon.”

2. Red caps are barred regardless of the slogan on them.

1. On Card Night you can’t play bridge or euchre due to the use of the word, “trump.”