TOP 10 SIGNS THAT THE STILES HOUSE IS GETTING OLD

By Torry Stiles

10. We still write checks and put letters in the mailbox.

9. We can read and write cursive.

8. We measure financial success by the number of doctors we can afford.

7. Seventy percent of our casual conversations begin, “What was the name of that place we used to go to. …?”

6. We routinely go to work wearing clothing older than most of our co-workers.

5. We often argue with each other, the dogs, the guinea pigs and a variety of inanimate objects.

4. I have no idea what time the streetlights come on because I am already in bed.

3. I gave up explaining Shemp Howard, Tom Slick, “Petticoat Junction” and Monty Python long ago. When I have to explain The Ren & Stimpy Show to a 20-something co-worker then I know, it’s time to quit.

2. A spontaneous trip to the store sees us bring home coffee filters, gauze bandages and tapioca pudding.

1. Cuddling on the couch used to lead to something naughty. Now it leads to napping.