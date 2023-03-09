Top 10 signs somebody got their tax refund check

By Torry Stiles

10. “Daddy’s home!”

9. Suddenly they’re all experts in proper tattoo maintenance.

8. “Are those eyelashes or is your face being devoured by spiders?”

7. Dropping White Castle for the Red Lobster.

6. No more walking to the McDonald’s to use the Wi-Fi.

5. They’re ordering DoorDash and not delivering DoorDash.

4. Everybody’s car stereos got a lot louder.

3. First of the month and not a U-Haul in sight.

2. You can barely make it down the street with all of the big TV boxes on the curb.

1.The tow trucks aren’t driving by every few hours.