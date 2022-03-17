Top 10 signs of spring on the Southside 2022

By Torry Stiles

10. The rustle of plastic wrap being pulled off the windows.

9. IU fans praying.

8. We stop complaining about roads and bridges needing fixed and start complaining about roads and bridges being closed for repairs.

7. The rush to spot the first racecar being tested on Raymond Street.

6. Peepers, ice cream trucks and amateur fireworks displays.

5. The Pacers are talking about this being a building season.

4. T-ball season and the first potty emergency by an outfielder.

3. Cadbury eggs on every store checkout counter.

2. The Colts are looking for a quarterback.

1.The tulips are poking through the leaves, mulch and windblown discarded masks in your garden.