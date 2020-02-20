TOP 10 REJECTED SUGGESTIONS TO HELP ROGER PENSKE IMPROVE THE SPEEDWAY

By Torry Stiles

10. Souvenir rides around the track during the race.

9. Pig wrestling or monster trucks. Or both. Pigs wrestling in monster trucks.

8. Let that announcer guy from the Speedrome do the PA and pay him really good, too.

7. On every pit stop the driver has to shotgun a beer.

6. More cartoons on the big screens. Preferably some of the good old ones they won’t show on TV anymore.

5. County fair rules demo derby.

4. Team up with the “legalize marijuana” crowd and NASCAR and have an April race called the Brickyard 420.

3. The 500 starts the 33 fastest qualifiers plus the winner of the Snake Pit loudest stereo contest.

2. Forget the wings and have each car carry a 6-foot bobble head of the driver on the roof.

1.Old tractor tires on the inside corners and a Figure-8 crossover for Saturday night’s main event.