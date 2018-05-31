TOP 10 REJECTED NEW SLOGANS FOR THE INDY 500 (REVISITED)

May 31, 2018 Nicole Davis

By Torry Stiles

(Dear readers – Another Indy 500 has come and gone like one of those cheap styrofoam coolers with the rope handles. Once again, we saw thousands of empty seats and open spaces. Maybe a new slogan would help. Some of these I first proposed 10 years ago but I wish to offer them again.)

  1. “Smell that? That’s the smell of victory… and $9 corn dogs.”
  2. “Come watch the race on our TV’s.”
  3. “Sponsor this slogan.”
  4. “There’s still some Andrettis left.”
  5. “English mostly spoken here.”
  6. “Guaranteed snake-free.”
  7. “Their shoes really are fireproof. Just watch!”
  8. “It’s Foyt-tastic!”
  9. “We’re begging. Buy a ticket or Speedway will be the next Anderson.”
  10. “Still bigger than Roller Derby.”