TOP 10 REJECTED NEW SLOGANS FOR THE INDY 500 (REVISITED)

By Torry Stiles
(Dear readers – Another Indy 500 has come and gone like one of those cheap styrofoam coolers with the rope handles. Once again, we saw thousands of empty seats and open spaces. Maybe a new slogan would help. Some of these I first proposed 10 years ago but I wish to offer them again.)
- “Smell that? That’s the smell of victory… and $9 corn dogs.”
- “Come watch the race on our TV’s.”
- “Sponsor this slogan.”
- “There’s still some Andrettis left.”
- “English mostly spoken here.”
- “Guaranteed snake-free.”
- “Their shoes really are fireproof. Just watch!”
- “It’s Foyt-tastic!”
- “We’re begging. Buy a ticket or Speedway will be the next Anderson.”
- “Still bigger than Roller Derby.”