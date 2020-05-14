TOP 10 REASONS YOU’RE NOT READY FOR THEM TO LIFT THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

By Torry Stiles

10. While you miss the beer nights with bar friends you have come to appreciate afternoon wine chugging with Oprah.

9. Three more weeks and you’ll have seen everything on Netflix. Everything.

8. The neighbor lady is coughing funny and you aren’t opening the windows until she stops.

7. Mister Fluffykins went viral on the last video at the piano and you’re busy working on one of him driving a car.

6. Just a few more days of non-stop watching and you’ll crack the Carol Baskins murder case.

5. Masks make you itch and you’re not sure if the terms of your probation will let you wear one into stores again.

4. You’ve been knitting a car cover and only have a fender left to finish.

3. They’re doing a salute to Ernest T. Bass on cable next week.

2. You need at least another month of studying to know enough to teach the kid Algebra 1.

1. You made more with unemployment and stimulus last month than you made with the regular job.