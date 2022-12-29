Top 10 reasons you drive your car on the frozen canal downtown

By Torry Stiles

10. Heard there was a drive-thru church downtown and thought she was in line to be baptized.

9. “Y’all ever see that show, ‘Ice Road Truckers’?”

8. (From the back seat) “Are we there yet?” “I gotta potty!” “Are we there yet?” “I gotta go now!”

7. “Wait’ll they see this in my TikTok!”

6. “I turn left here?”

“Right.”

“Right?”

“Right.”

“Okay.”

5. “You Uber drivers know all the shortcuts.”

4. “You can’t go down there.”

“Hold my beer.”

3. “Dang. Salt trucks ain’t been through yet.”

2. “Hey, y’all! Watch this!”

1.“Hey, Google. What’s the shortest route to the bait shop?”