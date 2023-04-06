Top 10 random thoughts while listening to the storm outside

By Torry Stiles

10. The only thing worse than hearing the sirens is not hearing the sirens.

9. The patter of rain on the roof loses its charm when it’s dripping into a bucket by your bed.

8. The dogs looked outside at the pouring rain and then at me as though to say, “You know we’re peeing behind the loveseat again, right?”

7. People who never lived near a railroad never appreciate how much you miss the sound when you can’t hear it.

6. On nights like this I take comfort in knowing that the neighbor I don’t like left his car window down.

5. Now that the kids all have e-learning days it seems the only people who get “snow days” are the school employees.

4. I love it when the cat hops in bed and cuddles until I realize that I don’t have a cat.

3. I’m at the age where I take it personally when some kid sings that “It’s raining. It’s pouring. The old man is snoring. Went to bed with a cold in his head and didn’t get up in the morning.” Kinda hits close to home.

2. A hot cup of cocoa would be perfect just before bedtime and some peppermint schnapps might just make it perfecter.

1. Falling asleep to the murmur of running water is really nice until you realize it’s because somebody needs to jiggle the handle.