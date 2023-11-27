Top 10 promises for winter preparation

By Torry Stiles

10. I promise to find my ice scraper before the next frost.

9. I promise to never again joke with my neighbor’s less-than-brilliant kid about pouring hot water on an iced-up windshield to save time in the morning.

8. I promise to buy my neighbor extra ice scrapers.

7. I promise to completely ignore all ads for pumpkin spice or winterberry anything.

6. I promise to stop telling the neighbor kid that it’s legal to do doughnuts in snow-covered parking lots as long as they are publicly owned … like Town Hall or the Police Station.

5. I promise to actually curl up with a good book and mug of cocoa and not just zone out with a beer and Facebook.

4. I promise not to stomp through the next Christmas Bazaar at the local church whining about all the stuff made in Pakistan, China and any other location that can’t properly pronounce, “Americana.”

3. I promise to never buy any family member another candle. I will, however, re-gift some of the candles from years’ past stored in the hall closet.

2. I promise to stop telling the neighbor kid that grown-ups love candles, and I might have some I can sell him cheap.

1. I promise to never require anyone to cook a vegan Thanksgiving.