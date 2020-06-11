TOP 10 NEW WORDS WE NEED TO ADD TO THE DICTIONARY

10. Cornteen – noun – the state of acting like you were staying inside but you’ve been to Walmart more times in the last three months than you have in the last three years.

9. Scanitize – verb – the act of wiping down stuff with a dry rag to make it look like you’re cleaning.

8. Score-rona – noun – finding a store with a fresh shipment of cleaning supplies.

7. E-gripe – verb – the practice of spending ungodly hours on the internet just complaining.

6. Cushion coroner – noun – the person in the family who officially decides when to throw away the old couch.

5. Grimnasium – noun – health clubs the first week after they reopen when everyone inside is desperately fixing the damage three months in the couch has brought.

4. Flu-splaining – verb – the act of insisting your coughing is due to any disease other than COVID-19.

3. Web Wubby – noun – Your cellphone and other internet devices that save you from interacting with others.

2. Goober Eats – noun – the less-than competent delivery drivers that have been hired during the lockdown.

1. De-mask-us – verb – the act of removing one’s facemask.