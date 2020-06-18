TOP 10 NEW TEXTING ABBREVIATIONS FOR THE NEW NORMAL

By Torry Stiles

[Dear readers – Proper use of the internet and texting requires the proper use of texting abbreviations. Most of us know LOL (Laugh Out Loud), BRB (Be Right Back) and WTF? (Where’s The Fries?) but here are a few new ones we need. ]

10. RYFM = Remember Your Face Mask

9. OOTP = Out Of Toilet Paper

8. INC = It’s Not Corona

7. DMT = Don’t Mention Trump

6. OCCA = Overturned Cop Car Ahead

5. UDCOM = Uber Driver Coughed On Me

4. IFJA = In Facebook Jail Again

3. MCOI= Mom Cut Off Internet

2. TNGP = Tested Negative Gonna Party

1. TPGTW = Tested Positive Going To Walmart