By Torry Stiles

10. “You’re the only thing I’m positive for.”

9. “Six feet until we’re married.”

8. “Penny for you thoughts?” “No cash. Cards only.”

7. “Wanna quarantine?”

6. “I’m seeing a boy in my class.” “Where’s he from?” “I don’t know; it’s online.”

5. “Wanna borrow my mask?”

4. “Are you two kissing yet?” “No, but last night I let him cough on me.”

3. “Can I see you with your mask off?”

2. “C’mere, you little viral influence.”

1. “You smell so sanitary.”