Top 10 movies to stream this week

By Bradley Lane

The Art of Self Defense (2019): Fight Club meets Wes Anderson in this karate, crime comedy. Witty and full of smart writing, this movie was my favorite independent production of last year. (Available on Hulu)

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009): Nic Cage, while holding serious dramatic chops, has become known for over-the-top performances. It is film-length satirization of the crime genre, it is over the top and weird, but that’s what makes it fun. (Available for free on Tubi)

Blazing Saddles (1974): One of the all-time greats of comedy, Blazing Saddles pulls no punches. It was so effective in its satire it basically ended a genre. Its impact is still felt in the way the western genre is presented today. (Available on Hulu)

The Graduate (1967): After graduating college, Ben Braddock is avoiding the only question anyone can ask him, “so what are you going to do now?” This film is a template for what modern comedy gets wrong. It uses every aspect of filmmaking to deliver its jokes, and never shies away from serious emotions either. (Available on Amazon Prime)

The Irishman (2019): The culmination of a life’s work, Martin Scorsese has spent his entire life enamored by and contributing to cinema. The Irishman is not a high intensity gangster flick like Goodfellas or Casino, it is a meditative and thoughtful film. The kind of thoughtfulness that only reveals itself after an entire life has been lived. I, for one, am thankful that that thoughtfulness can be shared through film so eloquently. (Available on Netflix)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017): A psychological horror spoken in a quick, almost comical prose that has become idiosyncratic with its director, Yorgos Lanthimos. The story concerns a mysterious young man luring a family into unimaginable horror. (Available on Netflix)

Last Flag Flying (2017): A touching tale about patriotism, the truth, aging, and loss. Directed with a tender touch by (my favorite working director) Richard Linklater, this movie works by itself but is an unofficial sequel to the 1973 film, The Last Detail. (Available on Amazon Prime)

The Lighthouse (2019): Shot in stark black-and-white photography, two lighthouse keepers fight to maintain their sanity as the extended time they spend secluded from the outside world begins to take a toll on them. This film features dialogue written and performed in the style of late 19th century seamen so I would recommend captions for this one, to make it easier to understand. (Available on Amazon Prime)

The Princess and The Frog (2009): A retelling of the classic fairytale, this Disney adaptation shines most through its excellent music. It is also the last hand-drawn animated film Disney has released. (Available on Netflix)

Super 8 (2011): This movie feels like the thought exercise between two film bros. I think their exchange probably sounded like this, “But dude! What if J.J. Abrams made ET instead of Spielberg but made it scarier!” (Available on Hulu)