Top 10 modern student excuses

By Torry Stiles
10. Tardy: “Mom didn’t pay for my phone, and ain’t nobody got watches anymore.”
9. Dress Code: “Ya can’t show your underwear so I ain’t wearin’ none.”
8. Foul language: “Teach, you must not watch a lot of cable.”
7. Misbehaving on the bus: “I was afraid you were taking me back to Guatemala.”
6. Dress Code: “I’m a cat now. Cats don’t wear pants.”
5. Lunch money: “Y’all ain’t got Cash App?”
4. Tardy: “Priorities. New Disney show streaming.”
3. Parental Permission Slip: “Judge hasn’t ruled which one gets me this year.”
2. Homework: “The Roomba ate my homework.”
1.Tardy: “Bus driver just wasn’t feeling it today.”