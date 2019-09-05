TOP 10 LESSER-KNOWN SIGNS OF THE END OF SUMMER

By Torry Stiles

10. Suddenly, poof! No sunscreen on the shelf.

9. You haven’t heard the ice cream truck in weeks.

8. Swim toys and kites are at 75 percent off but there are already racks of ice scrapers by the check-out counter.

7. The cat has finally stopped shedding its winter coat and is now shedding its summer coat.

6. What used to be “chocolate ice cream” is now advertised as “frozen hot chocolate.”

5. The warnings about Daylight Savings Time are starting to pop up on your Facebook.

4. Mayor Hogsett is promising to keep the streets plowed this time, for sure. Cross his heart.

3. The roofers are flying South for the winter.

2. Streetlights are on before my bedtime.

1.Wifey has started hiding Christmas presents in the back of the hall closet.