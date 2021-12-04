Top 10: Covid 19 variants waiting around the bend

10. Omega Variant – Slight fever, headache and a craving for essential oils and fish supplements.

9. Karen Variant – Mild symptoms but you’ll demand to see the manager to complain about them.

8. Whatev Variant – Hits mostly teenagers and nobody really seems to care.

7. Chevy Variant – indicates we’re in big trouble because we’ve run out of Greek letters and we’re naming these after former Saturday Night Live cast members.

6. Hogsett Variant – makes you feel yucky all over but no fever because the virus disappears whenever things heat up.

5. Uno Variant – Fever, short temper and a desire to never play cards with those dirty, rotten cheatin’ so-and -so’s.

4. Spider Variant – When infected you get amazing agility and great power… but also great responsibility.

3. Folgers Variant – Your up-all-night coffee.

2. Prince Variant – You develop a dorky haircut and start talking like a cheap high school production of Camelot.

1. Kappa Tau Kappa Variant – Flu-like symptoms and an overriding desire to throw a keg party.