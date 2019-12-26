TOP 10 COMPLAINTS FROM MRS. CLAUS

By Torry Stiles

10. Every year his picture is printed on ads and T-shirts a billion times. Do we see one thin dime of that? I don’t think so. Not a penny.

9. Nothing worse than putting clothes out on the line when you’ve got a fleet of flying reindeer.

8. Strange women at the mall coming up to him insisting they’re naughty AND nice.

7. Elves who call me “Big Mama.”

6. I run this house 24/7. He works one over-nighter a year and everybody is all, “Ooooooo, how special.”

5. A whole workshop full of expert toymakers and he can’t find one who can fix a drippy sink.

4. After a night of nothing but milk and cookies his blood sugar is through the roof … and the gas. …

3. Mr. Holly Jolly is too busy to shovel the walk or take the dog out for a walk.

2. Every Dec. 26 the phone rings off the hook with moms demanding batteries or whining we gave the kid a Barbie with the wrong outfit.

1. Reindeer funk. Twenty-four hours in that sled. Nothing but Essence of Dasher.