Too much of a good thing making you sick?

Pick up any candy bar, grocery store cake or pastry, chips, premade meals, dressings, or snacks. Read the label, and you’ll likely see it uses soy, corn, safflower, sunflower, cottonseed, sesame and canola — also known as omega-6 essential fatty acids. According to National Institutes of Health researchers, “The increases in omega-6 consumption over the past century may have contributed to increased societal burdens of aggression, depression, obesity, metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular mortality and nearly every inflammatory disease.”

Omega 6 is everywhere, in everything. Omega-3? Meh, not so much. Over 4 million to 5 million years of evolution, man’s diet was rich in seafood and other sources of omega-3, but low in omega-6 seed oils. Anthropological research suggests our hunter-gatherer ancestors consumed 6s and 3s in a ratio of roughly 1-to-1. Today it’s as high as 25-to-1 in some people. What are the consequences of a 6-to-3 ratio up to 25 times higher than it should be? An increase in nearly all diseases and accelerated aging.

Ancient and modern hunter-gatherers alike were free of modern inflammatory diseases like heart disease, cancer, autoimmune disease and diabetes, the primary causes of death and morbidity today. Over the course of human evolution there’s been a dramatic change in the ratio of omega-6 and omega-3 fats consumed in the diet. This change, perhaps more than any other dietary factor, has contributed to the epidemic of modern disease.

Since omega-3 is available only in significant amounts in seafood, logically we should consume cold-water seafood regularly and supplement our diet with fish oil, flax oil, cold-pressed hempseed oil, walnuts, flax, chia and hemp seed.

It’s quite simple, actually. A diet with a lot of omega-6 and not much omega-3 increases inflammation and disease. A diet of a lot of omega-3 and not much omega-6 reduces inflammation. Omega-6 is pro-inflammatory; omega-3 is neutral. When you eat more omega-3, less omega-6 is available to tissues to produce inflammation.

Big Pharma is aware of the unholy effect of omega-6 on inflammation. Over-the-counter and prescription ibuprofen, aspirin, Celebrex and others reduce the formation of inflammatory compounds derived from omega-6. Of course, you could eat fewer omega-6s, but drug companies don’t want that.

You were given one holy temple by your creator. It’s strong, sacred and beautiful. Embrace it with dietary self-love. Don’t underestimate the negative effects of too much omega-6 fat.

Foods high in omega-6 fatty acids

Vegetable oils

Salad dressings

Mayonnaise

Snacks

Fast foods

Cookies

Cakes

Processed pork

Products

Fatty chicken cuts

Dairy and eggs

Fatty beef cuts

Good sources of omega-3

Mackerel

Salmon

Cod liver oil

Flaxseeds

Chia seeds

Walnuts

Soybeans

Sardines