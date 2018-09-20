To the moon and back

By Stephanie Dolan

Many things can bring a community closer together – an event, a person… even a dog.

A dog like Luna, who was rescued from the Southport High School parking lot after being discovered with a seemingly injured eye and blisters on her paw pads from walking on hot cement.

While her condition could have made her aggressive, Luna was grateful to have found people willing to help her.

“I work as a media clerk at the Southport High School library,” Taylor Peters said. “On Aug. 3, our superintendent found a dog roaming our parking lot. He brought her into the doorway and called for our principal and assistant principal. They then called for Ashley Quinlin. Ashley is my sister and she works as the administrative assistant to our assistant principals.”

Quinlin called up to her sister in the library, knowing that she had a leash in her car.

“I let our librarian know where I was headed, and bee-lined for the office,” Peters said. “When I came around the corner, I was greeted by my sister explaining, ‘She looks really rough. Don’t freak out.’ That is when I laid eyes on the most beautiful dog I have ever seen.”

Luna was initially scared, refusing to make eye contact with anyone… until Peters arrived.

“I immediately sat on the floor with her and put my hand out for her to smell,” she said. “I let her know that she was safe and a good girl and her tail wagged.”

Peters took Luna to a local shelter, hoping to find a microchip, but came up empty. The shelter was good enough to look after Luna until the end of the day when Peters could come pick her up.

“I convinced my fiancé, Justin, to let us take her home,” she said. “I am beyond blessed to be marrying a man who understands me to the fullest. I posted her on Indy Lost Pets and a couple community pages that I am a part of on Facebook and I started to put flyers up, hoping that her owners would come forward.”

During the time Luna was at Peters’ home, she visited the vet, who made it clear her eye would likely have to be removed. The cost for this surgery? $2,000.

“I took to GoFundMe,” she said. “I created a Facebook page for her. I shared her story. I posted pictures and asked for help. Our school library sells coffee for $1.50 and we took it down to $1.00 with all of the proceeds going to Luna’s surgery fund. The donations starting coming in.”

Luna has had her right eye removed and with it, a tumor. She has stage three cancer, according to the Oncology Department of the Purdue Veterinary School. She’s wearing a cone, waiting for her sutures to heal and is still looking for her forever home.

“She was dog-aggressive before her surgery but now that she feels better that might be a different story,” Peters said.

Luna is looking for a special person willing to love her and see to her own special needs.

“She does loose leash walking,” Peters said. “She learned how to sit, lay down, spin and roll over. She howls when emergency vehicles go by. I would come home from work and sit down on the couch to read and she would hop up, lay her head on my leg, and snooze while I read my book. She showed me just how good of a dog she is.”

Currently, Luna is staying with Peters’ future sister-in-law, Brooke. She is on meds but is also willing to do almost anything for a treat.

“She loved being there the moment we walked through the gate,” she said. “The backyard is huge, fenced in and has a groundhog that she can chase. Inside, she has her own room, with her own human sized bed. Her favorite part about her foster house is her foster dad, Brandon. Brooke has explained that Luna loves him so much that she gets jealous when Brooke tries to hug him and she will growl and scoot herself between them.”

Southport High School will continue their coffee fundraiser for Luna through the end of September. In October, a “Halloween Paw-ty” is planned from noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 28, at the Baxter YMCA. This event is intended to raise funds for both Luna’s care and the Oncology Department at Purdue.