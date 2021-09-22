Thundercat jams out in the final concert of Indy JazzFest

For the final day of Indy JazzFest, Stephen Lee Bruner, better known by his stage name, Thundercat jammed out for over an hour in the closing set. Bruner started out his set with an almost fifteen minute bass slapping performance, followed by hit songs from his Grammy-winning album including “I love Stephen Cole” “Interstellar Love” and ending his set with his biggest hit “Them Changes” which has over 130,000 listens on Spotify.