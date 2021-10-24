Through Rick’s lens: How a passion for photography and community journalism led to ‘Timesography’

Anytime Rick Myers traveled, he would bring back newspapers from the communities he visited. It was a pastime he began as a child that continued into adulthood, as his passion for newspapers never waned.

When Rick finished reading these papers, he would leave them out for his staff at Grow Local Media to browse through and gain inspiration. One thing Rick particularly loved was the large photo packages some publications would run. He came up with the idea and name for the ‘Timesography,’ a full page or larger photo package used to visually demonstrate the happenings of the community.

In honor of Rick and his passion for photography, The Southside Times dedicates this issue’s Timesography to Rick and some of the photos he has taken throughout the years.

(Photos by Rick Myers)