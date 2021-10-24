Through Rick’s lens: How a passion for photography and community journalism led to ‘Timesography’

October 24, 2021 Stephanie Dolan

Anytime Rick Myers traveled, he would bring back newspapers from the communities he visited.  It was a pastime he began as a child that continued into adulthood, as his passion for newspapers never waned.

When Rick finished reading these papers, he would leave them out for his staff at Grow Local Media to browse through and gain inspiration. One thing Rick particularly loved was the large photo packages some publications would run. He came up with the idea and name for the ‘Timesography,’ a full page or larger photo package used to visually demonstrate the happenings of the community. 

In honor of Rick and his passion for photography, The Southside Times dedicates this issue’s Timesography to Rick and some of the photos he has taken throughout the years. 

(Photos by Rick Myers)

Brownsburg High School’s Katelyn Rickert (10) gets her team pumped up during warmups before the victory over rival Avon High School on Sept. 12. Rickert rarely plays but the senior could be named class valedictorian.
The Danville Warriors break the huddle before its last practice in preparation for the Class 3A semi state matchup against No. 4 Southridge High School at Huntingburg. The Warriors brought an undefeated record to the contest and the semi state represents the team’s third consecutive appearance.
Plainfield Police Department K-9 officer Chris Johnson gets a kiss from Colt while he shows him off to onlookers last summer.
Brownsburg’s Deanna Hindsley was named 2019 ICON of the Year for her work with the Hendricks County Historical Museum.
Former Plainfield Quaker Sierra Benge gives her grandfather, Stanley Benge, a kiss on the forehead prior to taking the court.
Jerry Vornholt is helping develop The Barlow development in Plainfield, owns multiple buildings in Hendricks County and recently purchased The Republican Newspaper and building in Danville.