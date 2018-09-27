Thrice as Humble

By Nancy Price

Beech Grove’s latest thrift store, Humble Impressions, helps those in the community who struggle financially; needs such as clothing are priced at just 99 cents.

The shop, which opened Sept. 1 at 2513 Albany St., is the latest of three Humble Impressions stores that are open for business. The first, at 8236 S. Madison Ave., has been open for six years; the second, at 3530 S. Keystone Ave., opened in 2014, however, the shop has since been moved to Beech Grove while founder Rebecca Pardue opened another store in Taylorsville in April.

Pardue credits the success of her stores to God’s direction in her life. Sixteen years ago, Pardue was a bar owner, cigarette smoker and struggled with alcohol abuse. She was raising two sons; her younger son, at 7, was just old enough at the time to understand the dangers of smoking.

“My son asked me to quit smoking. I said, ‘I like smoking,’” she recalled. “My son said, ‘I don’t want you to end up like grandma on oxygen.’”

At first, Pardue’s son gave her six months to quit smoking. Then he changed his mind because he could no longer stand the smell of smoke. Her older son agreed. Yet Pardue decided that she wanted those extra six months to give her time to quit the habit altogether. She promised to stop smoking altogether on Jan. 3, 2003.

Just two days prior to the deadline, on New Year’s Day, she fell and broke her knee cap. “I kept saying, ‘Lord, help me.’ All of a sudden, there was this big lift from me; I had no desire to smoke, drink and gamble (from then on),” she said.

Pardue, a minister’s daughter, had been making excuses not to go to church with her niece. But God kept whispering in her ear. She heard her older son sing a Christian song during karaoke night at her bar; the song seemed to have so much meaning. “God wanted me to know Him, He did through that song,” she said.

Pardue continued to have trials during the next several years of her life. She lost her home and business, filed for bankruptcy, became disabled after an accident and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

However, after thinking about how God was trying to get her attention, she finally accepted her niece’s invitation to attend church and rededicated her life to Christ in September 2007.

As a single mother, Pardue found that even buying clothes for her son at a thrift store was a strain financially. She found a shirt and a pair of shorts for him only to discover that the $10 in cash, all she had at that time, was just a few dollars short of the total bill. Fortunately, a woman behind her paid for the clothing.

“How many mothers are out there taking care of their kids and I can’t? I felt so hopeless and helpless,” Pardue said.

She knew she wanted to help other mothers who struggled financially and felt led to open a thrift store that was more affordable than the one she visited. As she planned, she realized that she needed a name for the store. A voice gave her a suggestion.

“I heard someone say, ‘Humble yourself; be humble.’ I thought it was my son and he said, ‘No that’s not me.’ I heard God’s voice. I got into the Bible and thought, ‘What does this mean?’ A friend called and said ‘I just read a Bible verse. I think you need to hear this: Humble yourself and be an impression to sothers.’”

Humble Impressions was born. Pardue was able to raise enough money for rent for the building on Madison Avenue in just two weeks through garage sales at her home.

Clothing, shoes and underwear are all priced at 99 cents per piece, while bigger items, such as furniture, entertainment systems and washers and dryers may be priced up to $10. The shop also has jewelry, cell phone covers, pictures, toys and more. On Oct. 10, everything in the store will be priced at 99 cents, as it will be on the day after Thanksgiving. Typically known as “Black Friday”, Pardue has decided to call the day “White Friday” because “God is always good and cleansing.”

Humble Impressions is most in need of donations that include shoes, clothing, purses and belts. The store accepts items that are new or slightly used; they must be in very good condition. Clothing must be washed and cannot have stains, rips or tears.

The new location on Albany Street is close to a liquor store; Pardue said that she and the staff of volunteers have already begun to see God’s work at hand as a result of the shop’s new home. There have already been visitors, feeling broken and lost, crying and intoxicated, who have just come from the liquor store and needed some help. Pardue has been able to relate, sharing her own story. Several of those individuals have turned their lives around. They’re attending church and have helped in the store, giving them a new purpose.

“I’m there and trying to let the community know how God loves them; they learn that God is amazing,” she said.

For more information on Humble Impressions, please go to facebook.com/Humble-Impressions.