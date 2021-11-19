Three Southside Jiffy Lubes to receive murals

As a part of the Jiffy Lube Mural project, an award-winning program that has expanded an arts initiative started by the company in 2016, three Southside Jiffy Lube locations will receive murals on their buildings.

The mural applications will be open until Nov. 21 at midnight. The selection panel will review the artist applications until mid-January and have the final decisions by Jan. 31. After selection, artists will meet with a committee and formulate the design for the murals, the design will be reviewed and finalized. The murals are expected to be finished between May 15 and Oct. 31, weather permitting.

The three murals on the Southside will be among the five locations slated for 2021. The new artworks will serve to further Jiffy Lube’s mission of “growing people through work” as well as beautify the communities in which the stores reside and create a sense of place.

The Jiffy Lube Mural project was started five years ago as a way to cover up graffiti sprayed onto the company’s chain of garages. Since 2016, the company has placed 23 other murals.

The locations of stores to receive murals are