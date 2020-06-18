The Refuge, Inc receives Glick Community Relief Fund grant

The Refuge, Inc received a $5,000 grant from the Glick Community Relief Fund, a grant program of Glick Philanthropies to help local nonprofit organizations continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant to The Refuge, Inc was one of 107 grants totaling $821,600 to organizations supporting communities during this time of heightened demand. Organizations were nominated by Gene B. Glick Company employees. Qualifying organizations were then asked to complete an application.

“Glick Philanthropies is committed to building strong, vibrant communities where the Gene B. Glick Company operates,” said David Barrett, vice chair, president and CEO of the Glick Family Foundation. “A strong community means access to safe, affordable housing, programs to meet the basic needs of our most vulnerable neighbors and initiatives that deepen our connection through the arts. Many of our neighbors face challenges associated with the coronavirus, but there are organizations doing heroic work to help. We’re proud to support these organizations through the Glick Community Relief Fund so they can continue to build community and create opportunity.”

To date, The Refuge, Inc has provided food, toiletry and cleaning products to on average 120 families since the start of the onset of COVID-19. With the additional support from Glick Philanthropies, The Refuge will utilize the funds received to further advance their after-school program when they move into their new location in mid to late June.

“This grant means more than just the money. It means we are a community. It means that we aren’t alone to the person that needs help,” said Kerry Carmichael, executive director of The Refuge, Inc. “It means we can all help. We are so thankful that people and organizations entrust us to take care of those in need.”

For more information about The Refuge, Inc’s work, please visit therefugeinc.com/

For more information about Glick Philanthropies, visit glickphilanthropies.org.