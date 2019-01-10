The pineal gland we never knew

By Wendell Fowler

What we don’t know is more liberating than what we think we know. The holy temple is a living miracle and every part has a designated purpose. To assume God created us to have a gland or organ that does nothing lacks knowledge.

We were told the appendix is useless and must be removed, yet Duke Medical Center immunologists’ et. al. researchers reveal it actually produces good probiotic bacteria, harbors and protects good microbes for the gut by “rebooting” the digestive, microbiome system. I don’t recall being advised that keeping a healthy gut microbiome serves mind and body, affecting the temple throughout life by controlling digestion, immune system, central nervous system and other bodily processes. Useless?

I also don’t remember being extensively educated about the pineal gland. The pea size pineal is situated right in the center of the brain. Often referred to as the third eye, this small, pine cone-shaped endocrine organ secretes melatonin that regulates your daily sleep-wake patterns, hormone levels, stress levels, boosts moods, enhances sex, physical performance and even increasing longevity by as much as 10-25 percent, according to Stanford University.

Hinduism, Buddhism and Taoism believe there’s a divine side of the pineal gland. Our third eye connects soul energy to your body. Once your pineal gland is activated to the world of spirituality, it may seem as if you’re more conscious, connected to the universal flow of heavenly energy. This can be achieved through meditation, yoga or shamanistic plant medicine. This may be a stretch for some of you, but the pineal gland, “all seeing eye” third eye symbol, can be seen on the back of the American dollar bill and statues of the pineal exist at the Vatican.

Be mindful it’s been known for decades that fluoride in our water and toothpaste is kryptonite to the pineal. To reactivate your pineal gland, you first need to eliminate sources of fluoride and cut out junk foods, especially soda. If you don’t change this part of your diet, you won’t gain any ground. Plant foods, like cilantro, garlic, lemon juice and coconut oil may help detox, but It also may be worth considering a full body detox.

Foods that definitely support the pineal gland are turmeric, cacao beans, green plants and vegetables, spring water, reishi mushroom tea, wheatgrass juices, raw beets, apple cider vinegar, iodine supplementation and others. Now you’re awakened to what you weren’t taught in school. Go for it!