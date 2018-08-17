By Adam Staten

There is just something about situations in which death or some other unwelcomed outcome is a guarantee that attracts the eyes of the masses. Perhaps it’s the idea of not being able to look away from a car wreck. Maybe it’s the idea of coming to terms with our own mortality; who really knows? Regardless, throw in massive sharks, helpless people in the water and you’re bound to attract a sizable audience. That’s the exact recipe one new flick used which hit theaters this past weekend.

The Meg is the story of a group of super-smart scientists living in and studying the ocean. More specifically, they, for whatever reason, believe the ocean goes deeper than the Mariana Trench. Soon enough, a team is sent beneath the Mariana Trench to – hopefully – prove their hypothesis correct. And as luck would have it, they are correct but not long after their deep-sea expedition disaster strikes in the form of an angry, massive prehistoric creature with razor-sharp teeth for days.

With the team of explorers stranded on the ocean’s floor, Jonas (Jason Statham), a man with experience with such rescue operations, is brought in to lend his expertise. He’s able to successfully retrieve the group of explorer/scientists with relatively minimal effort. However, this is only the beginning of their problems. Things are about to get much worse, quickly. To add to their already precarious situation, the massive shark is headed right toward an extremely popular tourists’ area.

The writing and story in The Meg aren’t groundbreaking, original and at times, is poor (I know, surprise). Much like other films like The Meg, it features these extremely intelligent (or what we’re led to believe) characters making one dumb, inexplicable decision after another. These poor choices result in putting more and more peoples’ lives in danger, each and every time.

However, oddly enough, the poor writing, the questionable acting and Statham’s over-the-top methods of rescue adds to the film’s charm and likability. The film is rather funny, doesn’t take itself too seriously and revels in the ridiculousness of the story. The only problem is that it takes about 25-30 minutes before the film actually reaches this point. Prior to this stage, the film is just another run-of-the-mill Statham action flick. But the audience is properly rewarded for holding on and navigating past the film’s initial bumpy waters.

The Meg isn’t going to be the best film of the year, not even close. But it is a fun, little film with plenty of insane action and humor. 3.5 out 5.