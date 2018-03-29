The key to skill aquisition

Perry Township’s Marjorie Lucas develops methods of teaching music and piano to students on the autism spectrum

While giving a piano lesson to a 6-year-old boy, Marjorie Lucas began to notice him get frustrated. She was trying to get him to learn something new, but he didn’t want to. He tensed up, turns to his parents, and exclaims, “I’m tired!”

His parents were amazed. The boy is autistic, and nonverbal. This was the first time he had expressed himself in that way.

“When I persist in the acquisition of a skill for them and they master it, that’s what brings joy,” Luca said. “When I see that I have communicated with them, they understand and I see results in their communication with me and others, then I know I’ve been successful in helping them.”

Lucas realized the benefits of music education to people with autism while teaching piano to students with developmental disorders such as autism through Butler University’s Community Arts School. She had decided to go back to school later in life, in the mid-‘90s, already a grandmother. She earned her bachelor’s degree in piano pedagogy and a double master’s degree in piano. She began to work at the Community Arts School during her senior year.

“I became very interested in teaching piano to children that no one else can help,” she said. “I felt very compassionate for them and wanted to help them.”

Lucas felt she could better understand the students because she has Asperger syndrome, a form of autism.

“The greatest struggle, for me, was in music because I could not read music, yet I could play,” she said. “A lot of piano teachers did not understand me. One teacher told my mother I was lazy. That was not the case at all, but she didn’t understand how to teach me. I thought it was really weird, that I cannot read music but I can play better than my teachers.”

She can ready any music now, and has learned from her experiences. The interest in teaching led her to earning her education specialist degree in brain sciences and autism in 2015, allowing her to understand the brain and how to use music to promote brain cell growth.

Music “promotes the stimulation for learning and memory,” she said. “That results in improved integration in cognitive functions, which is manifested in improved expressive language, motor skills and other areas.”

Lucas continues to teach with Butler in its Community Arts School, while also teaching people with autism through Indiana University Jacob’s School of Music and through her own Perry Township home-based business, Hidden Treasures.

Her students currently range in age from 2 1/2 to 35 years old. Approximately half of the students she teaches have a form of autism, a quarter of those are nonverbal.

Her students on the autism spectrum don’t read music, and often have poor motor skills, Lucas said. To accommodate their way of learning, she has had to develop many of her own lesson plans and teaching methods.

“Most of them have perfect pitch and learn very differently,” she said. “They process music from a different area (of the brain). They do not focus on your agenda. Usually parental involvement is required initially. Their behavior is atypical. They are very sensitive to failure. They cannot stand to fail so you have to be careful how you teach them something and get them to do it because a lot of times they will not try if they’re afraid to fail.”

Lucas keeps Lego toys on the piano bench beside her students, where they will get free time to play and take a break from the day’s lesson. Sometimes she’ll change activities from playing the piano to using color integration with worksheets.

“I only use classical music for them,” she said. “I’ve had to do a lot of digging through music archives at music libraries and universities to find classical music that’s suited for them. Most of it, I write myself, initially, to meet their needs.”

Lucas plans to help create program through Butler for people with autism, and offer a certificate on how to teach music to students with autism. She is working on writing a book, developing her own teaching method for children with autism and developmental disorders.

“My ultimate goal is to develop this method of teaching to the degree that it will work for autistic people to improve their lifestyle,” she said. “I know it works. It’s a joy when you see it.”

Those interested in Lucas’ music education can contact Butler at the Community Arts School, (317) 940-5500.