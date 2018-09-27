The journey continues and I’m getting older

By Rick Hinton

I’m getting older! When we’re young, we never imagine getting older. Or, that if we do, we’ll be ready for it and accept it with grace. But, in reality… you’re never really ready for it! Reflecting upon your own mortality comes knocking upon the door.

This past weekend was another Boy Scout weekend at Camp Belzer on the edge of Ft. Harrison. Back in my youth, Interstate 465 lay in the future and this camp was in the middle of nowhere. In the present it remains the same, only now as you lay in your tent at night you’re accompanied to sleep by semi Jake brakes, motorcycles with loud exhausts, Fast & Furious wannabes and pulsating bass speakers from vehicles tooling past on Boy Scout Road. You do your best to tune it out. It’s not always possible.

The Firecrafter Ritual is held for two weekends of every summer (this year there were three). I went through the ritual in 2005 as a candidate and for the past 13 years returned as a trail guide to lead a fresh troop of adults through their candidacy. The past few years have revealed “changes” that I don’t necessarily agree with: sore hips, knees and feet as a result of all of the hiking; toes that blister easily; and the fogginess of getting only three hours of sleep that first night. I’m getting older… enjoying my sleep more and more. This year I toned it back, not being on the trail as much but participating in other aspects of the adult portion of the ritual. It appears to be a game changer for aching joints, however, age has other plans…

My doctor feels I’m easing into hypertension (high blood pressure) and has diagnosed my sometimes-aching right hip as osteoarthritis. Plus, he added, you need to lose a few pounds. When I was a child I told my grandparents, I wanted to have false teeth, wear glasses and have hearing aids – just like them. Well, I have a couple of those items, so high blood pressure and arthritis are just bonuses!

I’ve not been so kind to my body over the years. There was a childhood period when I wanted to be a Hollywood stuntman. Training involved ripping through our woods and jumping off the back of a motorcycle at 30 mph. There were the high endurance hikes through the Grand Canyon and around Mt. Hood in Oregon, while hoisting a 60-pound backpack. There was a kick I received in a karate tournament that bent my right knee inward. I don’t know, maybe I’ve done myself in? I’m now feeling the love!

At the Ritual on Saturday night I was honored to participate in a Minisino crowning ceremony for friend and fellow trail guide Joe Fenimore. Afterward, walking back to the main section of camp, I stopped to look at the dining hall glowing like a monolith in the moonlit night. Scouters, young and old alike, milled about as singing resonated throughout the camp. It was one of those magical moments when I realized, regardless of age and the things that come from it, this is where I was meant to be!