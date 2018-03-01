Since caveman days, humans foraged and dined on highly nutritious mushrooms for plant-based nourishment and medicine. Sprouting from decay, mushrooms are not deep the green, yellow or red we’ve learned are signs of rich vitamin nutrition, but are powerhouses of health-creating plant-chemicals.

Traditional Chinese medicine has used medicinal mushrooms for centuries. Some scientists believe some mushrooms on earth have grown from spores that traveled to earth from outer space.

Scientists at City of Hope discovered eating fresh mushrooms could suppress growth of breast cancer and prostate cancer cells in cell cultures and in animals. The NIH says high consumption of mushrooms might be related to lower breast cancers rates among premenopausal women. Mushrooms provide copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc, vitamins A, B and C and a modest amount of fiber. Unfortunately, not canned mushroom toppings on pizza and grilled burgers

Some mushrooms contain high amounts of two antioxidants that help fight aging and bolster health, according to Penn State. The Mushroom Council informs oyster, shiitake, maitake, porcini, cremini, reishi, portabella contain both ergothioneine and Glutathione, the temple’s “Master Antioxidant.” Glutathione prevents cellular damage, repairs and maintenance cells. Ergothioneine found in mushrooms with glutathione, gets into our cells and protects DNA. Researchers report ergothioneine and glutathione help decrease the likelihood of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’ and Alzheimer’s. Mushrooms are a rich source of selenium that strengthens the immune system, aids liver enzyme function, detoxifies and may help reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic illnesses. You’ll never ever obtain these from canned ‘shrooms.

Chef/owner Audrey Barron of Ezra’s Enlightened Café, my favorite restaurant, prepares tinctures, powders, herbal lattes, shots and desserts with medicinal mushrooms. “Medicinal mushrooms, such as reishi, chaga and turkey tail are some of the most potent on the planet. I highly recommend ‘medicinal’ mushrooms to anyone seeking to elevate their health and overall wellbeing.

Why we’re a sickly nation: we have become disconnected from the perfection of the divine apothecary and ourselves by a tsunami of dead, toxic processed food, hence diseases of vitamin deficiency are widespread? Instead, we’re programmed since the start of the Industrial Revolution to believe pharma drugs are the only means of protecting a nations health: to disconnect from earth and ourselves. How’s that working out for you? Are you seeing you’ve been misled and that a chronically sick holy temple is not God’s will? Wake up and smell the mushrooms.