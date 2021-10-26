The Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning CELLebrates 20 years of monumental successes

Since its inception, the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis has led, advocated and partnered with educators to bring change to benefit the children in Indiana. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, CELL is hosting a public and complimentary presentation from New York Times best-selling author Dan Heath. UIndy will bring together their partners, supporters, regional influencers and more from across the state to explore their ideas to reshape their work and transform how they look at the future of education.

Created in 2001, the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at UIndy is focused on all children graduating from high school fully prepared for success in postsecondary education and the 21st-century workforce. The Center has generated $57 million in funding to support its work as the leader for innovative education change in Indiana. CELL provides leadership that is both cutting-edge and action-oriented. Via partnerships with international, national, and local education leaders and organizations, CELL unites districts, schools, communities, universities, and businesses to build a sense of urgency and form innovative collaborations for statewide educational and economic improvement.

The event will require registration and can be done at the event’s Eventbrite page. Registration ends on Nov. 2, at 5 p.m. EST.

For those who attend in person, the first 250 participants will receive a complimentary copy of Dan Heath’s book, Upstream: The Quest to Solve Problems Before They Happen.

“We hope the state’s educators will join us in reflecting on 20 years of educational impact across Indiana. By looking back, we move forward with our mission of ensuring every student graduates and is prepared for postsecondary readiness, training, and work in the 21st-century global economy,” said Carey Dahncke, executive director, CELL in a press release.