The Avett Brothers are coming to Garfield Park in 2022

Three-time Grammy-nominated music group The Avett Brothers are coming to perform at the MacAllister Amphitheater in Garfield Park in August of 2022. Since their debut in 2009, they’ve been rocking crowds and selling out shows all across the country.

Tickets went on sale on Dec. 17 and will continue to be sold until the show. Tickets are also available at the HI-FI Box Office in Fountain Square (1043 Virginia Ave). Pricing options include $55 – $95. This is an all-ages show.

The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, “I And Love And You,” which landed at No. 16 on the Billboard Top 200 & garnered critical acclaim. In 2012, The Carpenter hit No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200, followed by “Magpie And The Dandelion” in 2013, which debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top 200. In 2016, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

2017’s documentary “May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers” (co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio) chronicles the process of writing 2016’s True Sadness (which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums chart, No. 1 Rock Albums, No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and scored 2 Grammy noms). The film was released theatrically & on HBO.

In 2020, The Avett Brothers played 2 sold out drive-in shows at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the span of three months and ended the year on a high note with a livestream of their 17th annual New Year’s Eve concert. An estimated 150,000 fans watched the show, which featured a full-band performance and an impressive lineup of special guests. Coming in 2022: Swept Away – a musical inspired by & featuring the music of The Avett Brothers.